Met Office issues weather warnings for heavy rain across the South West

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for most of the South West as persistent heavy rain is forecast.

Bath and North East Somerset, Bristol, Gloucestershire, South Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Somerset, Devon, and Cornwall are all under the forecaster’s alert.

It comes into force at 9pm tonight (11 January) until 5pm tomorrow and the Met Office is also warning that very strong winds are expected.

The A361 in Somerset has also been closed today following warnings from the Environment Agency that floodwaters are likely to spill onto the road.

The gusts may reach 45 mph inland and 60 mph along some coasts and across high ground, with the peak in the winds most likely on Wednesday night.

The Met Office says to expect flooding and damage to businesses and homes.

It has warned:

Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible

Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

View the latest weather forecast for the South West here.