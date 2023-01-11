Swindon Town confirm departure of head coach Scott Lindsey to Crawley Town

Scott Lindsey has left his role as head coach of Swindon Town to join fellow League Two side Crawley Town, the club has confirmed.

The 50-year-old had only taken over at the County Ground in the summer but reports emerged last week that he was expected to be appointed at Crawley.

Swindon declined to comment on the speculation at the time but have now released an official statement thanking the manager and his coaching team for their efforts during their time with the club.

In the statement Swindon Town owner Clem Morfuni said: "We’d like to take this opportunity to thank our fans for their continued support and patience during the last week or so, and we know they will get behind Steve, Gavin, and our players in the short term.

"Due to legal protocols, we have been unable to provide comment or respond to questions regarding the futures of both Scott and Jamie, and have chosen not to post on our social media channels until we had an update on this matter and could move forward.

"Our prime aim is now focused on bringing in a new Head Coach who shares the same drive, ambition, vision and values as we do in order to drive us forward, with promotion this season very much still our intended target."

Lindsey leaves the club in 8th position - in touching distance of the League Two play-offs - to join Crawley who are sitting in 21st place in the division.

Gavin Gunning and Steve Mildenhall will take charge of the first-team on an interim head coach basis with work continuing behind the scenes to appoint a permanent successor.