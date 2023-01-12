A search is underway for a missing girl from Cornwall who has not been seen for five days.

Police say they are concerned about 14-year-old Katie Clementson, who was last seen on Saturday (7 January) in St Austell.

Katie, from Bodmin, is described as a white female of medium build and around 5ft 5ins tall. She has long blond hair and brown eyes.

Police are continuing to carry out enquires in the East Cornwall area. Credit: Devon & Cornwall police

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police say they are continuing their enquiries across East Cornwall.

The force are appealing to anyone who has seen Katie or knows where she might be to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling 999 and quoting log 867 of 7 January.