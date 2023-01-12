A man has been jailed after taking over a vulnerable drug user's flat in Wiltshire to run his drug lines.

Saeedul Ali, 22 of Beckhampton Street, Swindon, was sentenced on Tuesday (10 January) at Swindon Crown Court.

Following a month-long investigation, Ali was located by officers at the address of a vulnerable drug user in Swindon on 16 October.

Thousands of pounds worth of heroin and the drugs line were found inside the flat.

Ali pleaded guilty to being concerned in supplying Class A drugs between September and October 2022.

PC Nick Finning from Wiltshire Police said: “Ali was involved in the supply of a significant amount of heroin onto the streets of Swindon and our investigation also showed he was involved in the supply of crack cocaine at the same time.

"We were able to show the involvement of others who await sentencing and safeguarded a vulnerable tenant whose property had been taken over by Ali and his co-accused.

“The team is committed to targeting prolific offenders who cause the most harm within our communities and I am pleased a lengthy sentence of five years and four months has been given."

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...