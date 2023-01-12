An E-scooter rider in his 20s has been hospitalised after a crash in Gloucester.

The crash between the scooter and a car happened at the junction of Triangle Way and Metz Way today (12 January) at around 5pm.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said: "Road closures have been put into place on both roads while emergency services remain at the scene.

"The e-scooter rider, a man in his 20s, has been taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment. His next of kin has been informed."

The roads are expected to remain closed for a number of hours and motorists are advised to avoid the area.