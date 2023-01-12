The overnight wet weather is causing travel issues in and around Bristol this morning.

One lane is closed on the M32 due to flooding as a result of the heavy rain.

A yellow weather warning was brought in by the Met Office yesterday (January 11) and will last until 5pm today.

Motorists are advised to be extra cautious when on the region's roads due to wet surfaces and reduced visibility.

Updates

6:30am - Train lines blocked

Great West Railway says disruption is expected until around 10am between Temple Meads and Swindon. The heavy rain has flooded parts of the railway meaning all lines are blocked. Trains are being diverted.

6:20am - M32 lane closed

The latest update on Inrix, the traffic monitoring site, says: "One lane closed due to flooding on M32 Southbound from M4 J19 (Bristol) to J1 A4174 (Hambrook)."

6:00am - M48 Severn Bridge

The M48 Severn Bridge remains closed. Inrix reports that "due to strong winds between J2 A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow) and J1 A403 (Aust)."