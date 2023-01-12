A well-known Bristol landmark that is Grade-II listed has been heavily tagged with graffiti.

The Grade II-listed chimney within the Troopers Hill Nature Reserve in St George is popular among dog walkers and locals, as well as tourists - given its panoramic views of the city.

Reaching almost 16m (52ft), the structure dates back to the late 18th century and is thought to have been built for smelting works by the River Avon.

The chimney was later used for chemical works before being decommissioned and becoming an out-of-use landmark.

It is not yet known who graffitied the Grade-II listed structure.

The damage was first found and reported to police on December 31 and is thought to have taken place the night before.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police has said: "We are investigating after a Grade II-listed chimney within the Troopers Hill Nature Reserve, in St George, was extensively damaged with graffiti.

"The damage was found on Saturday 31 December and it is believed the incident happened late on Friday 30 December.

"Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 "If anyone witnessed anything suspicious, or have any information, please call 101 and quote reference 5223003302."

