Man stamped on stranger's head as he lay unconscious on the ground

A man has been jailed after launching a "savage" attack that saw his victim have to re-learn how to speak and walk.

Terry Parrott, 43, of Lee Road in Tewkesbury, was jailed for three and a half years at Winchester Crown Court on 6 January after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm.

The assault happened in Church Street on 25 April 2019 when Parrott was involved in what is believed to be a domestic incident.

A man in his 50s witnessed the incident but as he tried to intervene he was punched in the head by Parrott, causing him to fall to the ground.

Despite the man laying unconscious and defenceless, Parott continued with his assault, kicking and stamping the victim on his head.

Parrott then left the scene before shortly returning once again to continue his attack.

The victim was taken to hospital before discharging himself. A few days later, he was rushed to hospital and put in an induced coma.

He has since had to learn to walk and talk again as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Sgt James Twyford said: “This was a sustained attack on an individual who was trying to do the right thing and be a good Samaritan.

“Parrott kicked and punched his victim until he lay helpless on the floor, before continuing once again to kick and stamp on his head. His actions were completely disgraceful and the victim describes the incident as the worst thing that has ever happened to him.

“During sentencing, the judge described this as a prolonged and savage attack that had a profound affect on the victim and his wife.

“I would like to praise the officers involved in putting this man before the courts following what was a complex investigation.”

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...