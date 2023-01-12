Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly have been allocated a little more than £7million to help with discharging patients from under-pressure hospitals.

The government announced that £500million will be allocated nationally to support discharge flow up until 31 March this year, with £2.3million allocated to Cornwall Council and £4.7million to the NHS.

It comes at a vital time for Cornwall's health care service which has been facing unprecedented demand.

In late December Cornwall’s health and care system was operating at a 'critical incident level', with operational pressures causing high numbers of ambulances to wait outside the Royal Cornwall Hospital, as well as a 'surge' in NHS cases.

Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro (Treliske) is the biggest hospital in Cornwall providing emergency and specialist healthcare.

Coroner Andrew Cox also wrote to the Health Secretary about his concerns over the crisis in the social care sector, saying delays in ambulances reaching patients and hospital bed-blocking in Cornwall have contributed to or even caused patient deaths.

One of the main aims of the funding injection will be to increase Cornwall’s care sector workforce with plans to look at increasing care home workers’ pay as well as home care workers' pay.

The funding will push the council's Proud To Care Cornwall recruitment drive, aimed at making sure more people are attracted to care work, as well as making sure people already in post feel valued.

More investment will also be made in equipment that will allow people to live more independently at home.

There is a range of other schemes too that will look at increasing dementia bed capacity, investing in more services so that people get back on their feet quicker after an illness or fall, and providing increased capacity to the teams in charge of allocating the care that is needed.

Lead cabinet member for adult social care and health Cllr Andy Virr said: “This funding comes at a crucial time for Cornwall. It’s imperative that we work with our partners to get people out of hospital as soon as they able to be safely discharged home.

"These schemes will make sure that both the Council and NHS are able to find the care packages that people so desperately need to help alleviate pressure on our hospitals.”

He added: “We’ve been facing some significant system pressures for a long while now and although this funding is extremely welcome we’re looking forward to hearing more about long-term funding for adult social care.”

Care home staff helping elderly people move around Credit: Alamy/PA

Chief Executive of NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care System, Kate Shields, said: “As Cornwall’s health and care system remains under pressure, our frontline teams are working tirelessly to get people home from hospital as quickly and as safely as possible.

“The latest funding means we can deliver a raft of additional schemes, including extra reablement capacity and booking more care home beds across Cornwall to help families get their loved ones back home quicker.

“The investment will help us to continue our important work to ensure the health and well-being of people across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly”.

Work is already underway on the various schemes. They are reported back to the government on a regular basis to ensure that the agreed outcomes are met.

