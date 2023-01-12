The number of people in the South West waiting more than an hour to be admitted to hospital from an ambulance is more than double the national average, new NHS figures have revealed.

Nationally, 18.8% of all patients waited more than an hour, but across the West Country, more than 40% of patients were waiting the same amount of time.

The statistics focus on the week between 2-8 January this year.

Patients in Cornwall are facing waits of nearly four times the national average, with 72% of people waiting more than an hour to be admitted to hospital.

This was the fourth worst in the country out of the 138 trusts recorded.

Queues of ambulances seen waiting outside of the Royal Cornwall Hospital earlier in 2022

Not far behind is Plymouth, which is still well above the national average with 67.3% of people waiting more than an hour to be admitted and in Torbay, the number is 62.7%.

One woman from Tavistock told ITV News West Country her father chose to die at home rather than risk his death being in the back of an ambulance.

Jo Agnew, the daughter of Patrick Agnew, said her father was receiving excellent healthcare but made the choice after his own experiences of long delays in hospitals.

Patrick Agnew decided he wanted to die at home rather than risk dying in the back of an ambulance, his daughter told ITV News

"He was given the option to come into hospital but he was told it would be an emergency admission through A&E and they couldn't guarantee him a bed on the haematology ward where they had looked after him previously.

"Because of that, he didn't want to have to go through sitting 10 hours or more in A&E which he'd done the previous time he had to go in.

"So he decided home was where he wanted to be where it was peaceful, quiet and he and myself, my mum and my sister there to look after him."

The issues facing the NHS continue to be a point of debate between the government and opposition parties.

Richard Foord, Liberal Democrat MP for Tiverton and Honiton, said: "People are dying of these delays and rather than fixing the problem, the government seems fixated on attacking ambulance staff.

"The Liberal Democrats are calling for a rescue package for the NHS and social care to get people the emergency care they need."

Downing Street said the figures released today are “obviously unacceptable”, but the government is “very focused” on improving NHS performance.

In Gloucestershire, the number of patients waiting more than an hour to be handed over remains high as well - with around 60.6% of people waiting this long to be admitted to hospital.

North Bristol NHS Trust has recorded that 46% of patients were waiting this amount of time, and in the University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust, the number is slightly lower at 47.7%.

Ambulances queuing outside Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

Ambulance response times

Wait times for ambulance call-outs in the South West throughout December are also the worst in the country, according to figures published by NHS England.

The region has performed the worst in its response to category 1, the most life-threatening illnesses and injuries, as well as category 2, emergency calls like heart attacks or strokes, and category 3 calls, which include urgent calls like late stages of labour.

The average response time in the region for category one calls was 13 minutes, 11 seconds, with one in ten call-outs having to wait at least 23 minutes.

This is higher than the national average of 10 minutes and 57 seconds.

For category two calls, the average response time was two hours, 39 minutes, 12 seconds, with one in 10 call-outs waiting at least six hours, 39 minutes, 34 seconds.

This is again higher than the national average of one hour, 32 minuted and 54 seconds.

NHS England said staff were responding to record A&E attendances, 999 calls and emergency ambulance call outs as the ‘twindemic’ lead to unprecedented levels of respiratory illness in hospital.

NHS National Medical Director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, said: “While services continue to be pressured, it’s important the public continue to play their part by using the best services for their care – using 999 in an emergency and otherwise using 111 online and by getting their vaccinations if eligible.”

A government spokesperson said there was extreme pressure on the NHS at the moment but that it wasn't in "crisis", and the government is spending record amounts of money on the health service.

Minister of State for Health Helen Whately said: "We're supporting the NHS in coping with this. One of the things we've done is a £500 million investment to help get people out of hospital.

"That's an adult discharge fund which is already helping people get out of hospital to get care at home or in care homes."

