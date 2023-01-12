A man accused of murdering his elderly mother in a quiet Cotswolds town has appeared at crown court.

Matthew Corry, 45, attended Bristol Crown Court yesterday (11 January), charged with the murder of his mother, Beatrice Corry.

The 84-year-old died on 6 January in Chipping Campden in Gloucestershire.

Officers were called to High Street shortly after midnight where Mrs Corry was found with head injuries.

Corry was remanded into custody and is due back in court on 17 February for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

