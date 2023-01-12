Play Brightcove video

Watch Ross Arnott's report

Temporary traffic lights in a South Gloucestershire town have been causing huge issues for motorists, with some claiming it has added over an hour on to their journeys.

The lights have been in place on Goose Green Way in Yate for around two weeks, coinciding with the return of schools.

It has lead to motorists being forced to sit in huge queues of traffic and facing serious delays to their journeys - particularly around rush hour.

Locals who were trying to get through the roadworks on Thursday (12 January) morning spoke to ITV News.

One lady was trying to get to an appointment at Southmead Hospital, she said: "We left early to try and make sure we could get there but then we have been stuck in this.

"The sat nav is now telling us that we will get there two minutes late."

Another man who was working nearby said that he only lived a 5-minute drive from his work but he had to park his car in a side street and walk the rest of the way because he had been stuck at the lights for more than 40 minutes.

People have reported being stuck in traffic for more than an hour.

Workers at the site said they had been subjected to a large amount of verbal abuse in the past two weeks, with one person saying he felt like he was going to be physically attacked.

The company responsible for them Wales and West Utilities says that the work on the road was essential in ensuring homes and businesses have gas for the foreseeable future.

"This essential work will keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future," the statement said.

“Ground conditions in the area have been very tough, and the adverse weather has made this job increasingly more complex. However, barring any unforeseen circumstances, we still expect to complete our work and fully reopen the road early next week.

"We are sorry for the disruption our work is causing and we are doing everything we can to keep the traffic flowing safely. We appreciate that working on roads such as these is not ideal, but this work really is essential to keep the gas flowing to heat homes and power businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future."