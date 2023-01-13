A new appeal has started to try to identify the body of a woman found on a Somerset beach, 30 years to the day since she was discovered.

The woman was found on the beach at Burnham-on Sea on 13 January 1993 by an off-duty coastguard near the Low Lighthouse. She is not believed to have been in the sea for very long.

The discovery was made shortly after the Braer Storm, one of the most intense north Atlantic cyclones ever recorded, struck the UK.

Despite a number of clues, the woman has still not been identified.

A new image has been produced by forensic artist Hew Morrison to help try and identify her. This comes as a unit of volunteer investigators with Locate International are revisiting her case.

The woman was 157cm tall (5’1”), of thin build, and aged between 60 and 70.

She had long grey hair and was white. She was wearing a light green and beige overcoat with a dark green fur lined hood, dark ankle socks, and a knee-length black skirt with a ‘Jaeger’ label.

She had one shoe from Stead & Simpson, described as blue with a blue bow and a 1.5” heel and was also wearing black, knitted gloves and a yellow and black patterned scarf.

She was wearing three cardigans. One of these was a light blue knitted cardigan with two pockets, no buttons, and a wraparound belt while the other was a black cardigan with black beads around the shoulder and neck.

She was also wearing a pink cardigan with gold and pink buttons and a long collar.

The woman was also wearing a gold band type ring. She was also carrying a packet of paracetamol tablets purchased from Superdrug and an ‘After Curry’ mint with the word ‘Kansaras’ on it.

The area around Bristol and North Somerset suffered intense weather around the time she was found. On 12 January 1993 thunder was widespread in the Bristol Channel area, a tornado struck Congresbury, Yatton saw hailstones up to 10mm in size, while streets in Weston-super-Mare were reported to be white with hailstones.

Dave Grimstead, Locate International’s CEO and founder, said: “As we reach 30 years since her death, we’re hoping someone out there can help unite Burnham-on-Sea woman with her real name.

“Maybe you recognise her, or her clothes, or served her the Kansaras after-dinner mint, maybe in a curry house. Maybe you remember a woman with very long grey hair in north Somerset around this time?

“We’re also looking into a possible link with the eastern European community in the West Country - did you know anyone with eastern European links at the time who matches her description? Even the smallest details can help move our investigation forward, so we encourage you to come forward.”

If you have any information, you can contact Locate International by emailing appeals@locate.international, by calling 0300 102 1011 or by visiting its website.