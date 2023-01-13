Play Brightcove video

Steven Schumacher speaks to ITV News

Plymouth Argyle's manager Steven Schumacher has confirmed that midfielder Finn Azaz will travel with the team for their top of the table clash with Ipswich Town this weekend.

The loanee, who impressed at the start of the season, has been out of action for the past 12 weeks after breaking his ankle during a match at Home Park against Shrewsbury Town back in October.

But Schumacher said the "quality" player was doing well in training and he had a decision to make on how he would feature this weekend.

Plymouth Argyle Manager Steven Schumacher talks to the press Credit: ITV News Westcountry

He told ITV News West Country: "It's good just to have him on the training pitch, the fans have all seen the quality that Finn has got on match days and on game days, he's scored some great goals for us and been a big player in the early part of the season, we've missed him."

There will be a full away end at this weekend's fixture at Portman Road, with a huge travelling Green Army contingent. Schumacher said the fan's support was crucial.