A 21-year-old man who died after suffering serious injuries in a car crash in Plymouth has been named by police.

Jay Whiting, from Plymouth, was involved in a single-vehicle road traffic collision on Saturday 7 January on Embankment Road at around 2.10am.

He was seriously injured in the crash and despite the efforts of members of the public at the scene, he died later in hospital.

The collision took place on 7 January on Embankment Road around 2.10am Credit: Google Street View

Jay's family have now paid tribute to him.

They said: “Jay Whiting was a beloved son and brother.

“He was a proud Rifleman for the British Army and will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

“Our hearts are broken. We will talk about you every day. You are our boy, and we will always be with you.”

Devona and Cornwall Police officers continue to make enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via our website here or by calling 101, quoting log 59 of 7/1/23.

