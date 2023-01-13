A cliff-top in Somerset has been closed due to the risk of it collapsing into the sea.

The B3191 Cleve Hill in Watchet has been shut to all traffic users.

Somerset County Council said: "Somerset County Council’s Highways Team has taken the decision to close the road following a geotechnical survey, combined with expert advice, that suggests significant movement within the coastal slope adjacent to the road."

The route leads up to the Blue Anchor pub which was closed in the autumn of 2018 because of the increasing risk it could collapse. The pub garden later fell into the sea.

The pub has recently reopened after the installation of tidal defences like rock armour.

Improvements were made to the road to try ti improve safety measures in August.

But Somerset County Council said the geological challenges affecting the cliff face are "complex and require a high degree of monitoring".

The council says its team was able to act quickly but the road will be closed until further notice while detailed inspections are carried out.