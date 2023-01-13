Watch the footage from inside the van that traps and kills David Crawford

Footage has been released which shows the man who killed a Plymouth biker carry on as normal as the rider is dragged under the van for hundreds of metres.

David Crawford died when his motorbike was deliberately hit by a transit van being driven by a member of a biker group in May.

The driver of that van, Benjamin Parry, was jailed today (13 January) for 12 years.

Two other men - Thomas Pawley and Chad Brading - were accused of conspiring with Parry to target the victim and were jailed for four years.

David Crawford was a 59-year-old grandfather from Ivybridge and a member of the Red Chief's Motorcycle Club.

David Crawford was 59 when he was killed in the motorbike crash

Mr Crawford got trapped underneath Parry's van and dragged along the dual carriageway for hundreds of metres.

He died at the scene after suffering horrific injuries.

During the hearing, Justice Neil Garnham said the footage from the van makes for "sickening" viewing.

He said: "Mr Crawford was thrown up onto the bonnet of the van. From there he pitched head first. Mr Crawford fell beneath the van where he became trapped.

"You, Parry, did not stop even though you knew you had struck Mr Crawford and his bike. You carried on down the A38, a distance of almost 1,000 metres.

"Mr Crawford was trapped under your vehicle, being grated along the tarmac that entire journey.

"As you turned off, the motion propelled Mr Crawford's body out from under your van. If you did not know what happened before, you did then.

"And yet still, you did not have the common decency to stop, you drove off home."

Mr Crawford's family paid tribute to him, saying he was the "life and soul" of the party and they "miss him every day".

