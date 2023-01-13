A man has admitted to causing the death of a Wiltshire teenager by dangerous driving.

Bethany Ovenden-Gumm, 18, was killed when Jamielee Hitt, 21, crashed into a garden wall in Westbury in February 2021.

Jamielee Hitt, of North Wiltshire, appeared in Salisbury Crown Court today (13 January) where he pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and causing death while unlicensed and uninsured.

Hitt was driving a Ford Fiesta at approximately 11.40pm on 5 February 2021 in The Mead, Westbury, when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a wall and a tree.

Bethany was one of three passengers in the vehicle at the time.

She died at the scene whilst the other passengers, aged between 17 and 19, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Hitt was released on bail with a curfew and will next appear in court on 7 February when he will be sentenced.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties?

With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...