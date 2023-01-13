Two men wearing balaclavas armed with 'large batons' robbed a bookmakers in Cheltenham.

The armed robbery is reported to have happened on Bath Road at around 7.30pm yesterday (12 January).

Police say the masked men entered the shop and began threatening staff before stealing hundreds of pounds in cash.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said: "The men are reported to have had large batons and possibly a knife. They threatened staff and stole hundreds of pounds in cash.

"The two men then made off on foot down Bath Road in the direction of Cheltenham College."

The suspects have been described as being in dark clothing, with one of them wearing white socks.

Police are asking any witnesses to the robbery to come forward, quoting incident number 435 of 12 January.