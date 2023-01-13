A pedestrian has died at the scene of a crash in Devon.

The incident happened on the A30 at Honiton yesterday (11 December) and Devon and Cornwall Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses.

They say the crash happened at around 7am near the Turks Head junction and involved the pedestrian, a white panel van and a blue and white heavy goods vehicle.

Devon and Cornwall Police, South Western Ambulance Service and National Highways all attended.

The road was closed in both directions to allow for a forensic examination to be carried out and for the recovery of the vehicles. It was reopened at around 5.30pm last night.

Officers are still trying to locate the man's next of kin.

Police are appealing for any witnesses in the area who may have seen a male in dark clothing or may have dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting log 128 of 12 January.