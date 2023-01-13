A man who died after reportedly being hit by a car in Barbados has been named as a music teacher from Bath.

News broke on Sunday 8 January that Malachy Weedon, known as Max, had been killed in an accident in Weston St James the night before.

The Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation has reported that he was hit by a car.

Max, aged 50, taught Music at Bath College until 2012, where he helped run its BA1 Records Label.

He launched the careers of several budding artists, such as Gabrielle Aplin and Lascel Wood. He later moved to the Caribbean and taught as a scuba-diving instructor in Barbados.

He is described by former students and colleagues as ‘energetic’ and ‘inspiring’.

Andy Wrintmore, former Mayor of Frome and SickOnes drummer, said: "I can say with 100% certainty that the fork in the road he presented me with when he adamantly insisted that I join City of Bath college led to two paths.

“One had an abundance of friendship, worldly experience, growth, knowledge, inspiration and time to work on my craft. The other, something very different.

"I’ve recorded, toured in multiple countries, played with heroes and heard my music on radio stations far and wide.

“This brought me adventure, confidence, fulfilment and some courage. All because Max slid a pen and paper across a desk to me when I was only there to support a friend.

"Max was vibrating with energy, motivation and enthusiasm. He was a go-getter, adventurer, risk taker, cheerleader, ball buster, maverick and champion of young musicians, a rebel who knew the fine print."

Bath College also paid its respects to the former teacher. A spokesman said: "Staff and governors were saddened to hear about the death of Max Weedon a few days ago.

"Max was a well-respected lecturer in the music department who worked at the college for approximately six years. Our thoughts are with his family at friends."

Speaking in 2012, Max said his Bath College record label had really taken off in the past two years, with more and more students registering for the music course at Bath College.

He believed it was so popular as he tried to give students a realistic industry experience, setting up local gigs and letting them record their own music.

He moved to teach at Newcastle College in 2012, before becoming a scuba-diving instructor in Barbados.

Tributes from former students have flooded social media, recognising the former teacher as a 'music legend’.

Two-time X Factor contestant Lascel Wood, a former student of Bath College, paid tribute to Max on Facebook. He wrote: "Max Weedon, I have no words honestly your support to me and everyone else around you was limitless, but your belief in me and my art always use to spur me on to believe in myself so I thank you for that. Rest easy man. We love you."