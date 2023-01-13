The fire service is warning people not to drive through floodwater after dozens of cars have been stranded in recent days.

The South West has seen a deluge of rain in the past few days, sparking flooding in parts of Somerset, Wiltshire and on the edge of Bristol.

The Met Office has extended its yellow weather warning until 12pm on Sunday (15 January).

Avon and Fire Rescue Service crews in Bath were called to Bradford Road in Bath at around 7am this morning (13 January) to find four cars and one van stranded in flood water there.

Multiple vehicles got stuck in Bath

Eight people had to be helped to safety by rescuers using floats and rafts.

A spokesperson for Avon and Fire Rescue said: "If you come across floodwater on the roads, please don't drive through it. Turn around and take an alternative route.

"It only takes a small amount of water to float your car, and just an egg-cupful of water sucked into your car’s engine will lead to severe damage."

It comes as rivers across the region have burst their banks with drains also failing to keep up with heavy rainfall.

A mother and a child had to be rescued from flood water in Laycock on Monday night after being trapped in flood water.

Watch Victoria Davies' report on flooding in Laycock

Crews in Somerset and North Somerset were also busy yesterday, going out to multiple reports of stranded vehicles in the region.

One woman in Long Ashton had to be rescued by crews from Bedminster after getting stuck in her car in rising flood water.

Crews from Hicks Gate were called earlier in the morning around 2am to more stranded motorists in Keynsham.

Three stranded vehicles had to be rescued by the crew on Old Bristol Road where flooding had badly affected the road.