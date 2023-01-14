Travel chaos and disruption as heavy rain floods parts of the South West

Persistent heavy rain overnight has caused travel chaos around the South West as the region battles widespread flooding.

Parts of Devon, Somerset, West Dorset, Wiltshire, and Gloucestershire have been inundated after heavy rain from Friday evening (January 13) until Saturday lunchtime.

Yesterday a river in Bradford-on-Avon was overflowing after heavy rainfall caused its banks to burst.

Red flood warnings have been issued across the region with Bath, Chippenham, Malmesbury, and Melksham also affected.

Warnings have also been in place across the Somerset levels, including Curry Moor and Burrowbridge, as well as in South Hams in Devon.

There are also warnings of flooding in Keynsham and Chew Magna while all Great Western Railway trains between Bristol and London Paddington are cancelled.

The GWR is also warning that all lines are blocked between Liskeard and Looe in Cornwall, Swindon and Chippenham in Wiltshire, and Nailsea and Backwell

Flooding at The Ashton Pub in Bristol Credit: Freddie Bunn

