Car ban outside Bristol schools could be expanded

Car traffic could soon be banned from outside three more schools in Bristol at the start and end of each school day.

The School Streets scheme aims to make the road safer for pupils, cut air pollution near schools and encourage families to walk and cycle.

The new proposals would see traffic restrictions outside St Bernadette Catholic Primary School, Fair Furlong Primary School in Hartcliffe and Ashley Down Primary School in Horfield. The restrictions would last 45 minutes in the morning and one hour in the afternoon.

Emergency vehicles and Blue Badge holders would be exempt from the restrictions, and people living within the affected areas would be able to gain access with a resident permit.

Councillor Don Alexander, cabinet member for transport, said: “We are really ramping up our School Streets programme, and, if successful, these three new schools could bring our total number in Bristol up to 11.

"School Streets help to reduce parking, traffic congestion and air quality issues at the school gates, while improving road safety for children and their families.

Fair Furlong Primary School Credit: Google

“Our aim is to also encourage active travel, and getting people into the routine of walking, cycling and scooting from a young age will help embed this with our next generation.

“We hope people across these three areas support the proposals, which could transform the roads outside the schools, creating a more pleasant environment for everyone, while making sure residents, businesses, pedestrians and cyclists can still use the roads.”

In November, two other schools were proposed for the School Streets scheme: Cathedral Primary School and Bristol Cathedral Choir School in the city centre.

Bristol City Council is holding a consultation now until 5pm on 17 February.

Ashley Down Primary School in Horfield Credit: Google

Amy Sood, headteacher of Ashley Down Primary School, said: “We continue to encourage active travel to Ashely Down and can see the benefits this has to children and families in promoting exercise and reducing traffic congestion around the school.

"School Streets offer an opportunity to limit road usage around the school and create safer pavements.”

Where are permanent School Streets car bans already in place in Bristol?

Wansdyke Primary School in Whitchurch

St Peter’s CofE Primary School in Bishopsworth

Minerva Primary Academy in Hillfields

Whitehall Primary School in Easton

Redfield Educate Together Academy in Redfield

Victoria Park Primary School in Windmill Hill

A trial scheme is also in place around Chester Park Junior School in Fishponds

Credit: Alex Seabrook, Local Democracy Reporting Service