Bristol's Chocolate Path is set to reopen in May after hitting a major milestone in its restoration.

The waterside route, dubbed the Chocolate Path because of its resemblance to chocolate bars, has been closed since December 2017 with part of it collapsing into the New Cut in early 2020.

Since then the path has been out of bounds and was branded unsafe for cyclists and pedestrians.

But following the five year operation, costing an estimated £11 million, Bristol City Council have said the path can soon re-open.

It comes as the council's contractor, Griffiths, installed all of the concrete piling to hold the ground in place under Cumberland Road, the Chocolate Path, and a section of the Harbour Railway.

It means work to rebuild the wall along the New Cut and reinstate the Chocolate Path and heritage railway line can now take place.

In preparation for this, a concrete slab needs to be installed by Griffiths across the piling and a supporting ground beam put in place along the base of the river wall.

Councillor Don Alexander, Cabinet Member for Transport, said: "It's great news that the most complicated part of the stabilisation project is complete, meaning Griffiths can move onto reinstating the Chocolate Path and Harbour Railway.

"We had hoped the repairs would be finished around February of this year. However, because of obstructions underground, the piling works took longer than expected.

"We are now on track to reopen the Chocolate Path towards the end of May.

"Thank you for bearing with us while we restore this important part of our city’s harbourside infrastructure, as part of our ongoing multi-million-pound investment.”

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...