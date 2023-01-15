Play Brightcove video

The Environment Agency has warned people in the West Country to expect flooding to become more frequent because of climate change.

More than a dozen flood warnings were still in place on Sunday 15 January across the region after heavy rainfall.

Among the places affected is Brandford-on-Avon, where floodwater has spilled onto a footpath, affecting a number of businesses.

Ian Withers from the Environment Agency said: "What we're seeing now is very wet weather.

"We've had very cold weather this year and I think the seasons, probably with climate change, will assert themselves much more robustly.

"We're going to have to get used to living with this kind of threat.

Commenting on some of the businesses in Bradford-on-Avon which have installed flood defences, he said: "The businesses here, I'm really pleased to say, have protected themselves.

"They've put barriers and property resilience in place. I love this example of where communities are seeing the risk, taking it seriously, investing in keeping themselves safe and sound for the future.

"I think it's worth remembering that we're in January. I think we could well have another couple of wet months and I urge people not to do anything daft with floodwater.

"Don't enter it, don't drive through it. I want people to respect the risks floods pose."