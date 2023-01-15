Burglars, arsonists, and murderers were just some of the Cornish criminals that served time behind bars at Bodmin Jail up until 1923.

It’s now been 100 years since the last prisoners left the cold, cramped cells.

To mark the milestone, the jail - which is now a museum and visitor attraction - is putting on a range of events this year, starting with the ‘100 Years, 100 Stories’ exhibition.

Inside Selina Wadge's cell the last letter she received before her execution in 1887 is read aloud Credit: ITV

Bodmin Jail Museum's general manager, Jessica Marlton, told ITV West Country that the visit shines a light on Cornish social history.

She said: "From January to April we have ‘100 years, 100 stories’, really bringing back to life the stories of the people that were here, people that we would like the public to be able to engage with."

Light has been shone on 100 objects linked with the jail, including a love letter, a set of keys and even a bottle of poison.

Jessica Marlton is the General Manager at Bodmin Jail Museum Credit: ITV

Jessica’s top pick is the bottle of arsenic, and she said: "It represents one of our prisoners Sarah Polgreen who poisoned her husband - a very sorrowful tale."

Three new cells have been opened up to the public and they include scent, sound, and lots to see making it an immersive experience.