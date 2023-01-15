Play Brightcove video

Watch paddleboarders on flooded rugby pitches

Paddleboarders and jet ski users have been making the most of flooded rugby pitches in Keynsham over the weekend.

The local rugby club, Keynsham RFC, has invited members of the public to make the most of the adverse weather.

Whist rugby games have been cancelled, the vice chair of the club, Ross Brook, has been encouraged people to take up water sports instead.

Kayakers on rugby pitches in Keynsham Credit: ITV News

He said: "We put the invite out to everybody - come on down, bring your paddleboards. We have someone bringing a jet ski and a floatboard.

"We’re trying to have a bit of fun and put on food and drink for everybody and try to make the most of the opportunity."

Jack Veal, an eight-year-old club member, said: “You don’t normally get to kayak on a rugby pitch so it was quite cool to get the opportunity to, especially at our local rugby club."

Ross said it’s been a decade since the pitches have been flooded to this extent and recognises it could take “two to four weeks” to drain.

He also acknowledges the club’s finances will be affected by match cancellations but also expects flooding every winter.

He said: "Initially the rugby’s cancelled and then there’s financial consequences of it.

"Typically every year it does arrive. We’re quite famous for our waterlogged pitch."