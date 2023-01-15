A baby was rescued from a stranded car in deep floodwater in Somerset.

The infant was pulled out by firefighters from Taunton Fire Station on Saturday (January 14).

Red Watch were called to near Creech St Michael after it was reported a baby was trapped in a submerged vehicle.

The fire station posted about the rescue on Facebook and said: "Crews used flood suits and wading poles to assist the driver, passenger, and six-month-old baby."

In Somerset, flood warnings remain in place at Curry Moor and Hay Moor, and A361 East Lying and Burrowbridge today (January 15).

There are also warnings – particularly for low lying properties - along the River Brue and Glastonbury Millstream from Lovington to Highbridge.

In North East Somerset, warnings persist for Keynsham through to Bath, Bradford-on-Avon, Melksham, Chippenham, and Malmesbury.