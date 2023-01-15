Tributes are being paid to "charismatic" lion who died at Combe Martin Wildlife and Dinosaur Park.

Leo, the African lion, was sedated on Wednesday 11 January after vets discovered an incurable tumour.

The 15-year-old had spent most of his life at the Ilfracombe park in North Devon along with his brother Lenny.

The park posted a tribute to Leo on its Facebook page, and said: "It brings us deep sadness to have to announce the passing of Leo, one of our African lion brothers."

The post went on to explain the Leo’s health began to deteriorate from the end of last year, but continued to pay tribute to one of its most popular residents.

It said: "Our team are now going to focus even more time on Lenny, as they all figure out how to move on, now that Leo has gone.

"Leo was one of the park's most charismatic animals and was full of character.

"He and his brothers moved to the park when they were eight months old and he has spent the past 15 years here.

"During this time Leo became a firm favourite with our visitors and many got the privilege of meeting him and feed him during our lion feed experience.

"We know you will all be deeply saddened about this loss and we would love you to join us in sharing your favourite photos of him."

Leo and Lenny were born at Linton Zoo on June 9, 2007.

There are around 23,000 to 39,000 African Lions left in the wild with numbers decreasing because of poaching and loss of habitat.

However, there are lots of conservation projects throughout Africa trying to protect habitats, educate local people to live alongside lions and work with governments to protect lions and prosecute poachers.