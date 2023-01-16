A schoolboy has been seriously injured following a crash involving a car and bicycle in Gloucester.

The 10-year-old boy was airlifted to Bristol Children's Hospital where he is now receiving treatment.

Emergency services were called to the collision involving a car and cyclist on Eastern Avenue shortly before 8.30am today (16 January).

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: “We sent two double-crewed land ambulances, an operations officer, a rapid response vehicle and an air ambulance.

"We conveyed one patient to hospital by air ambulance.”

The road remains closed.

Gloucestershire Police say they want to speak with anybody who witnesses the collision or who has CCTV or dashcam footage that could be relevant to the incident.

They are asking the public to contact them through their website quoting incident 60 of 16 January.