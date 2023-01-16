Bristol Arena will not open until 2025 at the earliest amid further delays.

But the site's developer YTL now plans to increase the venue's capacity from 17,000 to 19,000, which includes 2,000 premium seats.

The plans for the arena in Filton were approved in 2020 after plans for a city centre arena were scrapped.

It was initially due to open this year but a previous delay saw that date pushed back to 2024. In an update issued today (16 January), developer YTL says the estimated opening date is now "late 2025 to early 2026".

Covid has been partly blamed for the delays, and YTL has insisted it is "totally committed" to opening the area.

A spokesperson for YTL said: "Given delays resulting from the impact of Covid and the general challenges in the construction market, our estimated opening is now late 2025 to early 2026."

They added that the firm is making "good progress" on the arena and is in the final stages of the design process.

"We have been improving our design and have created the opportunity to increase the maximum capacity of the arena from 17,000 to 19,000, with over 2,000 premium seats," they said.

YTL also said it is in talks with major contractors about the project, adding: "Work has begun on key pieces of infrastructure required including new road connections, establishing new power supplies and site preparation works."

Bristol Arena is set to be served by a new railway station as a key part of the transport plan to get people to concerts but delays mean the station is not due to open until 2026.