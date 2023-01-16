Many residents in Exeter have been left shocked as their council tax direct debit was taken nine days early.

Exeter City Council says the early payments were taken in error today (16 January) instead of on 25 January. It says it will cover any charges incurred as a direct result of the direct debit.

It has not yet been confirmed what caused the error.

In a statement online, Exeter City Council said: "We regret to inform you that, due to an error, the direct debit payments due to be taken on 25 of this month have instead been taken today (16 January).

"We sincerely apologise for this error to all our customers that have been affected. We are working hard to get these payments refunded to your bank accounts today.

"If your account has incurred charges as a direct result of our error, please send us the necessary details (for example, a copy of your bank or building society statement), so that we can reimburse you. Details should be sent to council.tax@exeter.gov.uk"