After days of relentless heavy rain, many areas in the West Country have been subjected to severe flooding.

Rivers burst their banks, blocked drains flooded roads and many homes and businesses were left with debris when waters rose above ground level.

Pictures from the ground and sky show the extent of the floods, including the many cars that failed to make it through affected roads.

Here's a roundup of photographs showing the scale of flooding in the region.

Paddle boarders take advantage of severe flooding at Keynsham Rugby Club in Bristol.

With the whole field underwater, Kayakers use the Keynsham Rugby Club grounds to paddle.

Cars submerged in the flood water on Stockwood Lane, near Keynsham in Bristol.

The Anchor Inn pub in Exebridge, Devon, suffered severe flood damage when the Exe burst its banks.

The river Exe also caused flooding in Bickleigh, at The Fisherman’s Cott and Bickleigh Mill.

People watch on is Bradford-on-Avon as the river level rises.

Green spaces surround the river in Bradford-on-Avon were submerged when it burst its banks.

Fields near Muchelney in Somerset were completely submerged during the heavy rain. Credit: PA

A car abandoned in floodwater near Muchelney, Somerset. Credit: PA

The area around Tewkesbury Abbey, which has become well known for flooding during prolonged wet weather. Credit: PA