A Wiltshire Police dog is looking for a new forever home after retiring from the force.

PD Dax is looking forward to a relaxing retirement after almost two years working with Wiltshire Police.

Dax began his stint with the force in June 2021 during which he located some items that were hidden following a burglary in the Ludgershall area.

Since then he has also located a male in some woodland following a domestic incident, helped find missing persons and sought out intruders, among plenty of other jobs.

The National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA) said in a callout: "The very handsome PD Dax from Wiltshire Police is retiring and looking for a much-deserved forever home, where he can relax following his exemplary career.

"This will need to be a specific type of home as Dax is highly trained, but Wiltshire Police will be very happy to hear from anyone who may be able to help.

"Could you be that lovely family? He will need someone with land and space for plenty of exercise and a place where he will be safe, with new owners who will appreciate his career and training".

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police added: "PD Dax is retiring and looking for a new home. We are looking for a specific kind of home. In an ideal world, a sporting or working home. All enquiries to Dogsection@wiltshire.police.uk".

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...