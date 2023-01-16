Three teenagers have been arrested after a woman was punched in the face and threatened with a knife in Devizes.

The suspected armed robbery happened at around 8pm on the slope onto the canal, off Windsor Drive Bridge.

A bottle of vodka was also stolen from the victim, Wiltshire Police say.

The three boys, all aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Wiltshire Police, by calling 101, quoting reference number 54230004456.