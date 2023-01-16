A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued by the Met Office - just days after persistent heavy rain caused widespread flooding in the region.

Temperatures are set to drop below freezing in parts of the region, and with clear, cold nights forecast there are concerns remaining surface water will turn to ice.

The Met Office has said injury due to slips and falls on affected surfaces is likely, and untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths could see some icy stretches.

The service has also warned of potential travel disruption as roads and rail lines are affected by the cold snap.

The areas covered by the warning are large parts of west Devon, including Plymouth, and Cornwall.

The Met Office says: "Periods of rain, with hill sleet and snow, will clear during the early hours of Tuesday.

"Clear skies quickly follow, allowing temperatures to fall below freezing, bringing the risk of icy patches where surfaces remain wet."

