A woman was out running in Swindon when a man started to film her with his mobile phone while running behind her.

The man started to follow the runner when she passed him. When the woman confronted him, he put his hood up and ran off.

The incident happened on a path along Kingsdown Road in Upper Stratton last Friday (13 January).

He ran in the direction of the Rat Trap pub on Highworth Road before heading under the A419 bridge and into a wooded area.

The man is described as white, aged in his early 20s, about 6 foot tall with an average build.

Wiltshire Police say he had brown curly hair and was wearing a navy blue zip up hooded top and black jogging bottoms and brown shoes.

The force are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident.