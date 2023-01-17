Play Brightcove video

Watch Ross Arnott's live report from the barber shop

The Bristol Rovers men's football team have all taken part in a charity head shave in support of their team mate Nick Anderton following his cancer diagnosis.

The 26-year-old was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in the summer of 2021 and underwent an operation.

At the end of last year he released a statement confirming a biopsy had found the tumour to be more aggressive than first feared. He started a round of chemotherapy treatment shortly afterwards.

Now his team mates have come together in support of him, starting a fundraiser and agreeing to shave their heads.

'It is a story that has really affected everyone'

Speaking at the event, at The British Barber Company in Clifton, Rovers captain Paul Coutts said that the support of the community had been overwhelming.

"Honestly I can't believe it has got as much as it did," he said.

"It is a story that has really affected everyone. Nick is doing alright. It is really tough times. He has got a little girl and just welcomed a little girl but he is meeting it head on.

"We wanted to raise awareness for him and then the support that has come in for him has been amazing. It is great to see everyone come together for a good cause.

The barber in control of the whole operation, Terry Joyce, said he was more than happy to participate in the fundraiser, despite the fact he is a huge Bristol City fan.

He even wore his Bristol City shirt with number 16 on the back.

Terry Joyce cutting the rovers team hair.

"It has been a good day getting to shave the boys hair, it has been good fun," he said.

"It is all for a good cause, Nick used to come in here a lot when he was down and what has happened to him is awful. I have the city shirt on for him but it has the 16."

Speaking whilst getting his own head shaved Anthony Evans said that whilst he was nervous to see the finished haircut that it was all for a good cause.

"I was a bit scared about it to be honest but it doesn't look as bad as I thought," he said.

"Nick is one of our brothers, he is going through the worst thing that he is ever going to have to go through in his life and so for us to just do this and raise a bit of money for him is all we can do.

"The fundraising total is amazing, I want to say thanks to those who have donated. It has reached a lot of people and hopefully we can keep that number going up."

When discussing if the new hairstyles would make the team more difficult to mark during matches, Evans believed it could give them an advantage.

"It could help us couldn't it," he said.

"I mean if you look at us now and you are trying to mark a man but you've got 11 players with a number one all over coming at you it might make you think a bit."

Within hours of the fundraiser starting Bristol Rovers supporters had raised more than £5,000.

Now, the total stands at more than £30,000.