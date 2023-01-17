A corner shop in Plymouth which has been stocking the viral Prime Hydration drink for less than £2.50 a bottle says it has been flying off the shelves.

SPAR in North Hill has been selling four different flavours of the popular Prime drink for £2.29 a bottle, since it arrived at the store on January 17.

The energy drink was launched at the beginning of 2022 by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul.

Their Prime Hydration range is being sold in stores across the South West but sells out almost immediately after it arrives.

Manager of SPAR North Hill, Kenny Harris said: “It’s absolutely crazy. As soon as it comes in, it is off the shelves straight away. I get phone calls all the time and social media questions. It’s mad.

“We are ordering every day and finding out on the day whether we get it or not.

“Sometimes we get four cases each, sometimes two of each, sometimes certain flavours depending on how it’s going.”

“You can’t get hold of it. Obviously, all of the advertising around it as well. It’s for the youngsters to crave and it’s just so hard to get hold of. We are one of the lucky stores that have been supplied with Prime.“I haven’t tried it yet, I thought I would let everyone else who wants it more than me try it.”

The drinks have been displayed behind the counter to prevent theft or chaos and only two bottles are permitted per customer.

It comes after KSI urged fans of his Prime drink to be patient as manufacturers scrambled to crank up supply faced with phenomenal demand.

The Watford-born star said it was "unfair and unethical" to inflate prices as supply struggled to meet demand.

He previously told ITV News he thinks it's "ridiculous" that people are reselling Prime at crazy amounts.

"It should not be worth £100! Or even £10, 15 or £20 for a bottle of Prime hydration. It is clearly ridiculous and I hate it," he said.

"It is going to be hard to combat because demand is so high but eventually, hopefully, we can increase the supply of Prime in England and all around the world so people can get it at affordable prices."

