A double-decker bus burst into flames outside Bristol Temple Meads station this morning (17 January).

Fire crews attended to the scene outside the station just after 10am after reports of a bus on fire. No casualties were reported.

On arrival, firefighters found the gas-powered bus alight and used two 45mm jets to tackle the blaze.

The fire is now extinguished and crews remain at the scene to ensure its safety.

According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, there is heavy congestion from the Bath Bridge Roundabout to Temple Meads Train Station.

Inrix reported at 10.20am: "A4 Bath Road in both directions closed, heavy traffic due to bus fire from Bath Bridge Roundabout to Temple Meads Train Station."

More updates to follow.

