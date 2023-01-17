A major incident has been declared this morning (17 January) after a double decker bus overturned on the A39 near Bridgwater.

Emergency services including an air ambulance attended the A39 Quantock Road, near Cannington, in Somerset, at around 6am.

It followed reports of an incident involving the bus and a motorcyclist.Closures are in place at the junction of Sandford Hill and Quantock Road and heavy traffic is being reported from B3339 Sandford Hill to Qunatock Meadow.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "A significant number of police, fire and ambulance units are on the scene and a major incident has been declared."

A South Western Ambulance spokesperson said: "Please take care while travelling this morning, the conditions are extremely icy due to the freezing overnight temperatures and residual water on the road from the past week's wet weather."

It comes after Avon and Somerset Police received more than 100 reports of road-related incidents in just five hours last night (16 January).

Between 6pm and 11pm, there were 53 crashes, with most of them caused by icy and dangerous driving conditions.

More updates to follow.