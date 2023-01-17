Major travel disruption and schools closed as heavy snow hits Cornwall

Roads are blocked and a number of schools are closed this morning (17 January) after heavy snowfall across Cornwall.

So far thirteen schools across the Duchy have made the decision to close because of the adverse weather conditions.

The A30 near Newquay and A39 near Truro have also been blocked since the early hours, with cars and lorries stuck in the snow. Drivers are being urged to stay home if possible.

Sergeant Dave Pearce from Devon and Cornwall Police said in a tweet this morning: "Roads around Truro are awful.

Perranporth was covered by snow this morning (17 January)

"A39 towards Carland cross is blocked with lorries and cars stuck in the snow. A30 Carland is also blocked. I’d suggest staying at home."

Devon and Cornwall police also issued a statement urging people who must travel to allow extra time for any journey and to drive with care.

Drivers are being urged to take extra care this morning Credit: Carol Dunster

13 schools are closed in Cornwall with many others set to delay opening times because of the weather. For the latest school closure information visit the Cornwall Council website.

Penrice Acadamy issued a tweet saying: "Due to snowfall across the county and reports from our bus companies that they are unable to offer services today, the school will be closed.

"Year 11 students will be provided online learning through Satchel One."

There is currently a yellow weather warning in place for snow and ice across Cornwall and South Devon, the rest of Devon has been issued a yellow weather warning for ice until 10am.

The Met Office reported: "Rain turning to snow over parts of Cornwall leading to some accumulations of snow and then ice forming as skies clear later in the night."