Man, 34, dies after two-vehicle crash in Wiltshire

A 34-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Wiltshire.

Police were called to the B4039 near Chippenham yesterday evening (16 January) to the collision which involved a CRV and an Audi.

Wiltshire Police say two other vehicles crashed into a bank to avoid the collision.

A spokesperson from the force said: "Just before 7.30pm, we responded to reports of the collision involving a CRV and an Audi heading north away from Yatton Keynell near Chippenham.

"A 34-year-old man from the Castle Combe area, who was the driver of the Audi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time."

The driver of the CRV was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be serious or life-threatening.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact police, quoting log number 54230005395.