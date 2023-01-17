Search underway for missing 13-year-old girl not seen for four days

A search is underway for a missing 13-year-old girl who has been missing for four days.

Goda was last seen on Saturday 14 January in the Southmead area of Bristol.

She has links to Patchway, Filton Abbeywood, Lodge Causeway and Kingswood.

The teen is described as being approximately 5ft 1ins tall, of slim build, with should length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jumper, light blue ripped jeans and black Nike Jordan trainers.

Anyone with information on Goda is being asked to call 999 quoting 5223011516.