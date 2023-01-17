Play Brightcove video

Police have confirmed dozens of people have been injured after a double-decker bus carrying 70 nuclear power station workers overturned.

Emergency services declared a major incident following the crash on the A39 Quantock Road, near Cannington, at around 6am this morning (17 January).

It involved a bus taking 70 workers to Hinkley Point C as well as a motorbike.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, Inspector Rebecca Wells-Cole confirmed there have so far been no fatalities.

She said: "54 patients were triaged at the scene and it is too soon to confirm if any of these patients have life-threatening injuries. However, 26 patients are being treated as walking wounded."

She added that a number of the workers were taken to Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton, Bridgwater Minor Injuries Unit and Southmead Hospital in Bridgwater.

"The incident was initially declared as a major incident due to the number of people are resources used," Insp Wells-Cole stated. "This has since been stood down."

Police say the road is likely to be closed for some time as the bus is recovered and debris is cleared from the road.

People are being advised only to travel if essential.

It comes after Avon and Somerset Police received more than 100 reports of road-related incidents in just five hours last night - including around 60 crashes.

