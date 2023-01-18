A cyclist has been seriously injured in a collision with a van in Exeter.

The crash happened on Rydon Lane, at the junction with Old Rydon Lane, just before 5.45pm yesterday (17 January).

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital with injuries which were initially thought to be life-threatening but were later deemed serious.

The woman driving the van, a grey VW Transporter, was not injured.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for those with information, in particular anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to get in contact, via its website.

Alternatively, witnesses can call 101, quoting log number 658 of 17 January.