A mutilated greyhound has been discovered dumped down a drain in South Gloucestershire.

The dog was found with his tail and ears removed and has prompted an RSPCA appeal for information.

The animal charity was contacted by a member of the public who made the gruesome discovery near the railway line in a field off Box Hedge Lane in Coalpit Heath on New Year's Eve.

The dog was found in a field off Boxhedge Farm lane Credit: Google Maps

The RSPCA is now investigating and is calling on the local community to share any information they may have.

RSPCA inspector Kim Walters said: “This was an upsetting and distressing discovery.

"While at this stage we cannot say for certain how he died, it is concerning that he hadbeen dumped down a drain after having his tail and ears removed.

“We suspect his ears were removed because they were tattooed and would have identified the owner.

“Unfortunately, his microchip is unregistered but we’re trying to find out more information on the breeder to help establish who owned this dog.

“We’d like to find out if anyone saw anything suspicious in the area which may help me trace those responsible."

Anyone with information about the dog should contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on0300 123 8018.