Kelsey Grammer has confirmed he'll be teaming up with Only Fools and Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst for the reboot of Frasier.

The American actor, 67, made his name as psychiatrist Dr Frasier Crane on the American sitcom Cheers before getting his own spin-off show which ran for 11 series from 1993 to 2004.

Discussing Lyndhurst joining the cast, he told ITV West Country: "We're very excited about that.

"Nick and I did Man of La Mancha about three years ago at the Colosseum, we just fell madly in love.

"We've been sort of crazy about each other ever since and we intend to work together for a long time to come."

The series Frasier ran from 1993-2004 Credit: PA Images

Kelsey says it will be a "continuation" for Frasier as he is going to another place which, for now, they're keeping "under wraps".

He said: "It's definitely a popular show here and it's definitely an institution. I've been coming here for 20 years and Frasier's on every morning.

"It's pretty great. It's nice to be celebrated in the way that it is. So we're going to do another one. We're actually very happy the UK audience has been so supportive."

