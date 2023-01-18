Man dies in two-car crash in Bristol

A man in his 70s has died after a two-car crash in Bristol.

Officers were called to West Lane, in Felton, at around 8.30am yesterday (17 January). The man died at the scene.

A woman also suffered potentially life-changing injuries and remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Police are now asking for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

If you were in the area and have yet to speak to police, or have relevant footage, you can contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101 and quote reference number 5223012392.